Ο Paul Messis μιλάει αποκλειστικά και απαντάει στις ερωτήσεις του Δημήτρη Βασιλειάδη.

Μια συνέντευξη με έναν μουσικό με μεγάλη καριέρα στην Αγγλία και όχι μόνο.

• Good afternoon Paul and thank you for this interview. Having read your CV (resume) on your site as well as everything I could find available on bandcamp, youtube, discogs, I have a few questions for you. Let’s start with your childhood years. You were born and raised in the united kingdom by a greekcypriot father. Was there any kind of influence during those years that affected you later on in life?

I would definitely say, that Greek traditional folk music indeed played a part of influencing my music, from a young age I was kind of hearing “psychedelic” music which was simply just “greek folk music” at my grandparents house.

Θα έλεγα με σιγουριά, ότι πραγματικά η ελληνική παραδοσιακή μουσική επηρέασε κατά ένα μέρος την μουσική μου. Από νεαρή ηλικία άκουγα «ψυχεδελική» μουσική, η όποια ήταν απλά «ελληνική παραδοσιακή μουσική» στο σπίτι των παππούδων μου.

I also feel I have a similar natural mindset to many latin mediterreanean people and even though I am British, I don’t altogether understand the British way of thinking and feel kind of an outsider here.

Επίσης, αισθάνομαι ότι έχω μια φυσική νοοτροπία που ομοιάζει με λατινικών και μεσόγειων ανθρώπων και παρόλο που είμαι βρετανός, γενικά δεν κατανοώ πλήρως τον βρετανικό τρόπο σκέψης και αισθάνομαι κάπως ξένος εδώ.

• Growing up in the uk during the eighties and nineties, what was your relationship as a teenager with the music that was played then on the radio and on television?

I didn’t really become influenced by much culture around me at the time, I naturally gravitated towards great music in my early teenage years, I recall the first CD i purchased on my own was Syd Barrett and one of the first cassette tapes I got was Velvet Underground, I just naturally found this music, when I got these albums I must have been about 11 or 12 and very much wanted to listen to things which were not mainstream.

Στα αλήθεια, δεν επηρεάστηκα πολύ από την κουλτούρα γύρω μου εκείνο τον καιρό, ένιωσα μια φυσική έλξη για τις μεγάλες μουσικές στα πρώτα μου εφηβικά χρόνια. Θυμάμαι το πρώτο CD που είχα αγοράσει μόνος μου, ήταν Syd Barrett και μία από τις πρώτες κασέτες που είχα πάρει ήταν Velvet Underground. Απλά, βρήκα αυτή τη μουσική, νομίζω ήμουν περίπου 11 ή 12 χρόνων και ήθελα να ακούω πράγματα που δεν ήταν συμβατικά.

• Did something influence you then, or had you already made your choice regarding sound and the groups of that time?

I had a host of weird influences, my Grandfather liked Blues music, My Uncle liked Krautrock and My Dad was into 70s Rock so that music had a big influence on me for sure But I think getting into Spacemen 3 really early was good for me, because through that band I found so much, but regarding 60s garage, I just felt very close to that music and still do.

Είχα ένα πλήθος περιέργων επιρροών: στον πάππου μου άρεσαν τα Blues, στον θείο μου τα Krautrock και ο πατέρας μου άκουγε 70s Rock, όποτε αυτήν η μουσική είχε μια μεγάλη επιρροή πάνω μου, στα σίγουρα. Αλλά νομίζω το ότι βρήκα τους Spacemen 3 σχετικά νωρίς, ήταν πολύ καλό για εμένα, διότι διαμέσου αυτής της μπάντας βρήκα τόσα πολλά. Όσον αφορά τη 60s garage, ένιωσα πολύ κοντά σε αυτή τη μουσική και ακόμη την αισθάνομαι κοντά.

• We can read on your site that your answer to the cheapness of hip hop and dubstep (what a plague, my god) was to write songs with harmony, feelings, rage and anger.

Well hip hop and dubstep aside, there ARE also some really awful guitar bands now too, but one thing is for sure, BANDS and Artists today don’t really know how to write with passion much anymore and there is a distinct lack of melody coming from music today… I think the best music is when someone is projecting a raw emotion.

Λοιπόν, η hip hop και η dubster κατά μέρος, όπως επίσης και κάποιες αρκετά κακές καθαριστικές μπάντες δείχνουν ένα ξεκάθαρο πράγμα: οι μπάντες και οι καλλιτέχνες σήμερα δεν ξέρουν πώς να γράψουν με αρκετό πάθος και υπάρχει και μία εμφανής έλλειψη μελωδίας στη μουσική. Νομίζω ότι η καλύτερη μουσική είναι όταν κάποιος δημιουργεί από ένα ακατέργαστο συναίσθημα.







• Despite that you did not choose to follow the beaten path of punk and hardcore scene, but you chose the sound and colour of garage punk..Talk to us , if you please,a little bit about that creative period of your life.

When I was 16 I failed my school exams and was pretty aimless from the age of 16 til 23 or so, I was a complete loner and most of my days were spent simply listening to 60s garage compilations and music DAY after DAY.

Όταν ήμουν 16 χρονών, απέτυχα στις σχολικές εξετάσεις και αισθανόμουν ότι δεν είχα κάποιο σκοπό από την ηλικία των 16 έως τα 23 περίπου. Ήμουν μοναχικός και τις περισσότερες μέρες μου τις ξόδευα απλά ακούγοντας συλλογές από 60s garage και μουσική γενικά.

Also when I was at school, I was more into bands like Spacemen 3, Jesus & Mary Chain, My Bloody Valentines and listening to that stuff young really has a more lucid influence and effect on you as a teenager than say the usual hardcore punk does… I came to punk around the same time, but didn’t really absorb it into my being until I was in my mid 20s… I was also hugely influenced by Love and The Velvet Underground when I was in my teens too…. I had no aims to make music when I was at school, although I played guitar at the time when internet wasn’t really big, I felt I’d never meet anyone to make music with and to a degree I still don’t know anyone. It wasn’t until I was about 23 that I started to make demos in my bedroom and make and put-out (or give away) cd’s I originally made 4 x cd’s which I made 100 copies of and just gave them to friends etc, it wasn’t until 2008 that I recorded properly.

Επίσης, όταν ήμουν στο σχολείο, άκουγα μπάντες όπως οι: Spacemen 3, Jesus & Mary Chain, My Bloody Valentines και το να ακούς αυτά τα είδη όταν είσαι νεαρός, έχει μια πιο διαυγή επιρροή και αποτελεσματικότητα πάνω σου, ως έφηβο από ότι η hardcore και η punk. Ήρθα κοντά με την punk περίπου τον ίδιο καιρό, αλλά στην πραγματικότητα δεν με απορρόφησε αρκετά, παρά μόνο όταν βρέθηκα στην μέση της τρίτης δεκαετίας της ζωής μου. Ήμουν πάρα πολύ επηρεασμένος και από (τους;) Love and The Velvet Underground στην εφηβεία μου. Δεν σκόπευα να φτιάξω μουσική όταν ήμουν στο σχολείο, παρόλο που έπαιζα κιθάρα και το ίντερνετ δεν είχε εξαπλωθεί, αισθανόμουν ότι ποτέ δεν θα συναντήσω κάποιον για να κάνω μαζί του μουσική και ως έναν βαθμό ακόμη δεν ξέρω κάποιον. Δεν ήταν πριν από τα 23 μου, όταν άρχισα να φτιάχνω demos στο δωμάτιο μου και να φτιάχνω CDs. Αρχικά είχα φτιάξει 4 CDs, σε 100 αντίτυπα και τα μοίρασα σε φίλους κ.λ.π. Η πρώτη μου σωστή ηχογράφηση έγινε μετά το 2008.

• Initially you started your recording career through the Higher State band in 2011.

NO, I initially started recording solo in 2008 and joined the Higher State on bass in 2011, they had some issues with bass players and asked me to help out, because I was in a more flexible job, I joined, but I had been making solo records since 2009 at least.

Όχι, αρχικά ξεκίνησα να ηχογραφώ μόνος μου το 2008 και μπήκα στο Higher State on bass το 2011. Είχαν κάποια θέματα με μπασίστες και μου ζήτησαν να βοηθήσω, γιατί είχα μια αρκετά ευέλικτη δουλειά, όποτε πήρα μέρος, αλλά έφτιαχνα σόλο δίσκους από το 2009 τουλάχιστον.

• Did you participate in any other recording groups prior to that, and if so, which ones? How long did you play with Higher State and what do you recall about your cooperation with the group?

I didn’t play with any other recording groups, just my own stuff…. I briefly played Bass for The Fallen Leaves but that was only in a live setting.

Δεν έπαιξα με κάποιο άλλο recording group, μόνο το δικό μου υλικό. Για πολύ λίγο έπαιξα μπάσο για τους The Fallen Leaves άλλα μόνο σε ένα live.

I still play in The Higher State, the band is still going strong and we had a great LP out last year and I now play guitar as well as bass and occasionally write a few songs too, the group is just Marty Ratcliffe and me now, because the other guys left, it now means we no longer play live, but it suits us okay cos we enjoy recording more.

Ακόμη παίζω με τους The Higher State, μια μπάντα που ακόμη συνεχίζει δυναμικά και βγάλαμε ένα εξαιρετικό δίσκο πέρυσι. Παίζω και κιθάρα και μπάσο και περιστασιακά γράφω και κάποια τραγούδια. Είμαστε ο Marty Ratcliffe και εγώ μόνο, διότι οι υπόλοιποι έφυγαν, αυτό σημαίνει ότι δεν παίζουμε live, αλλά μας ταιριάζει μία χαρά γιατί απολαμβάνουμε τις ηχογραφήσεις περισσότερο.

• The next group we see you with is Suburban homes with whom you have been recording from 2014 up till now. Talk to us about the band, your recordings as well as the feeling of the cult status that this group has achieved in the world punk scene.

When I started Suburban Homes, I was kinda bored of the “60s thing” and NEEDED an outlet for some feelings I had, with 60s garage stuff you can’t really yell “FUCK OFF” of the top of your head and I needed to do that so I formed the Suburban Homes, I never felt the band would take off as much as it did, for me it was just a way I can let off some steam, originally the first Suburban Homes EP never sold much and about 6 months later is when people started buying it, when some folks heard it, but originally I had thought to myself “oh god, I’ve just spent money pressing a record which is never gonna sell”

Όταν άρχισα με τους Suburban Homes, βαριόμουν λίγο την ιδέα του «κάτι από 60s» και χρειαζόμουν μια διέξοδο από κάποια συναισθήματα που είχα. Με την 60s garage δεν μπορείς να ουρλιάξεις όσο θέλεις και να βγάλεις αυτά που έχεις μέσα σου με έντονο τρόπο, όμως το χρειαζόμουν πολύ, όποτε έφτιαξα τους Suburban Homes. Ποτέ δεν αισθάνθηκα ότι η μπάντα αυτή θα μπορούσε να απογειωθεί τόσο πολύ, για εμένα ήταν ένας τρόπος εκτόνωσης. Ο πρώτος δίσκος των Suburban Homes αρχικά δεν πούλησε πολλά αντίτυπα, αλλά μετά από έξι μήνες ο κόσμος άρχισε να τον αγοράζει, αφού τον είχαν ακούσει κάποιοι. Η πρώτη μου σκέψη, πάντως, ήταν ότι είχα επενδύσει στο να φτιάξω έναν δίσκο που ποτέ δεν θα πουλούσε.

• Besides being an accomplished and knowledgeable musician, you found your own music label in 2013 in do it yourself paths. Με πρώτη κυκλοφορία το ομώνυμο με την δισκογραφική “The Market Square” single.With first release of the market square single recorded by the same label. What led you to make this brave decision?

Well at the time, I was hanging out with State Records a lot and seeing how interesting the running of a small label actually is and I decided that this was something I needed to do too, I really felt that in the UK there is a distinct lack of small independent record labels who still make records in a DIY fashion.

Λοιπόν, Τίτε σύχναζα στη State Records αρκετά και έβλεπα πόσο ενδιαφέρον είναι το να διαχειρίζεσαι μία μικρή εταιρία. Έτσι, αποφάσισα ότι ήταν κάτι που χρειαζόμουν να το κάνω, ειλικρινά ένιωσα ότι στην Αγγλία υπήρχαν ελάχιστες ανεξάρτητες εταιρίες δίσκων που φτιάχνουν δίσκους με ένα τρόπο ανάλογο DIY fashion

I am a big fan of 80s post-punk labels such as Rough Trade, Fast Products, Postcard, Creation etc etc and a host of smaller labels, so I wanted to DO that but in a more modern context.

Είμαι μεγάλος fan εταιριών των 80s όπως οι Rough Trade, Fast Products, Postcard, Creation και άλλων πολλών και ήθελα να το κάνω αλλά με έναν πιο μοντέρνο τρόπο.

There are some great labels around the world right now, but the UK seems to not have many labels which do this, nor are there any doing in in very anti-establishment ways i.e no social media etc, I think I may be the only label who dismisses the idea of social media and doesn’t force the brand onto people, in a way I dig that about Market Square, people have seemed to gravitate to us, rather than us forcing ourselves on them.

Υπάρχουν κάποιες πολύ μεγάλες εταιρίες σε όλο τον κόσμο σήμερα, αλλά στην Αγγλία μου φαίνεται ότι δεν έχουμε αρκετές, ούτε υπάρχουν κάποιες που να το κάνουν με αντισυμβατικές μεθόδους, όπως χωρίς κοινωνικά δίκτυα. Νομίζω, ότι ίσως είμαι και η μόνη εταιρία που αγνοεί την ιδέα των κοινωνικών δικτύων και δεν ωθεί την εταιρία στους ανθρώπους. Έτσι, όσον αφόρα την αγορά φαίνεται ότι οι άνθρωποι έλκονται σε εμάς, αντί εμείς να ωθούμαστε προς αυτούς.









• Have you any regrets up to now thinking about the time lost in maintaining a label , and not pursuing your musical endeavours instead?

Not at all, the label and the bands I work with are an extension of what I do and what I feel, many of the bands I’ve released are just a further projection to the ideas I want into the world, I’ve loved everyone I’ve worked with so far and I love ALL the records and bands I’ve realised.

Στα αλήθεια όχι. Η εταιρία και οι μπάντες με τις οποίες συνεργάζομαι είναι μια προέκταση του τι κάνω και του πως αισθάνομαι. Πολλές από τις μπάντες που έχουμε κυκλοφορήσει κάποια δουλειά είναι μια προβολή από ιδέες που θέλω να δείξω στον κόσμο. Έχω αγαπήσει τον καθένα με τον όποιο έχω δουλέψει ως τώρα και αγαπώ όλους τους δίσκους και τις μπάντες που έχω βγάλει στην αγορά.

I have been still busy with music, its just that I’ve been focused on Suburban Homes and Higher State, also behind the scenes I’ve been writing new material and my own New LP should be out in November 2017.

Ακόμη είμαι απασχολημένος με τη μουσική, απλά έχω εστιάσει στους Suburban Homes και τους Higher State. Επίσης, συνεχίζω και γράφω νέο υλικό για το προσωπικό μου δίσκο που υπολογίζω να κυκλοφορήσει τον Νοέμβριο του 2017.

• In all your songs, despite the pure garage punk that takes us to that decade, there is a feeling of dejavu from the sound that you manage to create. Is this happening because of your knowledge and your studies on this musical genre, or is it because of the use of the authentic instruments of that era in your recordings?

I guess when musicians do revival style music, its bound to sound similar to things of the past, in that way I am trying to create the same vibe as authentic mid 60s rock n roll bands, But I do think the deja-vu feeling comes from the way I record using mostly analogue gear but also the fact I write songs using melody which as I said above, no-one else really does much today. Lyrically however I think my songs are very modern and speak very much to the here and now.

Μαντεύω ότι όταν οι μουσικοί αναβιώνουν μουσικά είδη, είναι εξορισμού σίγουρο ότι θα ακούγονται παρόμοια με πράγματα του παρελθόντος, με αυτόν τον τρόπο προσπαθώ να δημιουργήσω τον ίδιο παλμό με μια αυθεντική rock n roll μπάντα των mid 60s. Αλλά νομίζω ότι αυτό το συναίσθημα του deja-vu προέρχεται περισσότερο από τον τρόπο που ηχογραφώ, χρησιμοποιώντας κατά κύριο λόγο αναλογικό εξοπλισμό αλλά και από την πραγματικότητα ότι γράφω τραγούδια χρησιμοποιώντας μελωδία, που όπως είπα και νωρίτερα, κανέναν άλλος δεν το κάνει πολύ στις μέρες μας. Παρόλα αυτά, θεωρώ ότι στιχουργικά τα τραγούδια μου είναι πολύ μοντέρνα και περιγράφουν το εδώ και τώρα.

• You remain creative by constantly making albums, singles and participating in so many groups. All these have been released and all of them in vinyl nevertheless and some of them in cd’s and cassettes. At the age of the easy download do you insist on practical, tangible formats? Is it a fad, memory of a vintage format or the need for creativity?

For me, music isn’t really REAL unless it is on vinyl, I don’t mind cd or cassette because they too are a product but vinyl is a great format for all music, Digital files just don’t do it for me, I don’t like the fact people enjoy digital, from my point of view, the very easy manner of buying and listening to music digitally has killed the creative ritual of listening to music & we now have whole generations of kids who see listening to αlbum all the way through as a) stupid b) time consuming and c) something your Dad does it really shouldn’t be viewed this way, to me records are like tiny cultural artworks and they stand the test of time, the magic of vinyl is in 30 years records are still around for future generations to find and love… a digital file ISN’T.

Για εμένα, η μουσική δεν είναι αληθινή, εκτός και αν είναι βινύλιο, δεν με ενδιαφέρει το cd ή κασσέτα, είναι επίσης προϊόντα, αλλά το βινύλιο είναι ένα εξαιρετικό είδος για μουσική. Οι ηλεκτρονικές μορφές, απλά δεν ικανοποιούν κατά την γνώμη μου, δεν μου αρέσει η ιδέα του ότι οι άνθρωποι απολαμβάνουν την μουσική σε ηλεκτρονική μορφή. Κατά την άποψη μου, η εύκολη λύση του να αγοράσεις και να ακούσεις μουσική ηλεκτρονικά έχει σκοτώσει την δημιουργική τελετουργία του να ακούσεις μουσική και τώρα έχουμε ολόκληρες γενιές παιδιών που βλέπουν το να ακούς ένα album από την αρχή ως το τέλος είναι πρώτον ανόητο, δεύτερο ως χάσιμο χρόνου και τρίτον ως κάτι που κάνει ο πατέρας τους. Στα αλήθεια δεν θα έπρεπε να το βλέπουν έτσι, για έμενα οι δίσκοι είναι σαν μικρά πολιτιστικά έργα τέχνης που μπορούν να σταθούν στον χρόνο, η μαγεία ενός βινυλίου είναι ότι δίσκοι 30 ετών υπάρχουν ακόμη και θα υπάρχουν και για τις μελλοντικές γενιές, ώστε να μπορούν να τους ακούσουν και να τους αγαπήσουν… ενώ αυτό δεν ισχύει για ένα ψηφιακό αρχείο.

• Could you be kind enough to add whatever else you want that I might have forgotten to include in our interesting interview?

I’d just like to mention that I am having a new LP out on 13 O Clock records in November its called “Songs of Our Times”, it lyrically deals with many of the pressures the whole world is facing now, the confusion of political parties and the craziness we all see in the streets now…. its a very deep record and I am pretty happy with it.

Θα ήθελα να προσθέσω, ότι θα βρει ένα καινούργιο LP από την 13 O Clock records τον Νοέμβριο. Θα τιτλοφορείται“Songs of Our Times”, στιχουργικά ασχολείται με πολλές πιέσεις που αντιμετωπίζει ο κόσμος τώρα, τη σύγχυση των πολιτικών καταστάσεων και την τρέλα που όλοι μας βλέπουμε στους δρόμους στις μέρες μας… είναι ένας αρκετά «βαθύς» δίσκος και είμαι αρκετά χαρούμενος για αυτόν.

I am planning to record some more stuff with Suburban Homes and may possibly working on a new Higher State 7”, there will also be a new Suburban Homes 7” out in September.

Σχεδιάζω να ηχογραφήσω κάποιο ακόμη υλικό με τους Suburban Homes και πιθανώς να δουλέψω ένα καινούργιο Higher State 7’’, επίσης θα κυοφορήσει και ένα νέο Suburban Homes 7” (δεν ξέρω αν πρεπει αυτά να μεινουν έτσι ή όχι) τον Σεπτέμβριο.

Thanks for the interview.

Σας ευχαριστώ για τη συνέντευξη.

https://paulmessis.bandcamp.com/

http://www.paulmessis.com