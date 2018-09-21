Ένα ακυκλοφόρητο τραγούδι του αδικοχαμένου Chris Cornell ήρθε στο φως της δημοσιότητας.

Το τραγούδι έχει τίτλο «When Bad Does Good» και θα περιέχεται στον δίσκο «Chris Cornell», ο οποίος θα είναι μια ανασκόπηση της μουσικής του καλλιτέχνη και θα φτάσει στα δισκάδικα στις 16 Νοεμβρίου.

Το box set θα έχει 4 cd απ’ ότι έχουμε καταλάβει, με τραγούδια από τα συγκροτήματα που συμμετείχε ο Cornell (Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog, Audioslave), αλλά και τραγούδια της σόλο δισκογραφίας του.

Ακούστε το τραγούδι:

Τα τραγούδια του «Chris Cornell»:

1.01. Hunted Down (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.02. Kingdom of Come (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.03. Flower (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.04. All your lies (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.05. Loud love (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.06. Hands All Over (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.07. Say Hello 2 Heaven – Chris Cornell

1.08. Hunger Strike (Temple of the Dog) – Chris Cornell, Temple of the Dog

1.09. Outshined (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.10. Rusty Cage – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.11. Seasons – Chris Cornell

1.12. Hey Baby (Land of the New Rising Sun) (MAAC) – Chris Cornell, MAAC

1.13. Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.14. Spoonman (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.15. Dusty (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.16. Burden In My Hand (So

2.01. Sunshower – Chris Cornell

2.02. Sweet Euphoria – Chris Cornell

2.03. Can’t Change Me – Chris Cornell

2.04. Like a Stone (Audioslave) – Chris Cornell, Audioslave

2.05. Cochise (Audioslave) – Chris Cornell, Audioslave

2.06. Doesn’t Remind Me (Audioslave) – Chris Cornell, Audioslave

2.07. Revelations (Audioslave) – Chris Cornell, Audioslave

2.08. Shape of Things to Come (Audioslave) – Chris Cornell, Audioslave

2.09. You Know My Name – Chris Cornell

2.10. Billie Jean – Chris Cornell

2.11. Long Gone (rock version) – Chris Cornell

2.12. Scream – Chris Cornell

2.13. Part of Me (Steve Aoki remix) – Chris Cornell

2.14. Ave Maria (with Eleven) – Chris Cornell

3.01. Promise (Chris Cornell featuring Slash) – Chris Cornell

3.02. Whole Lotta Love (Chris Cornell) – Chris Cornell

3.03. Call Me A Dog (live acoustic) – Chris Cornell

3.04. Imagine (live acoustic) – Chris Cornell

3.05. I Am The Highway (live acoustic) – Chris Cornell

3.06. The Keeper – Chris Cornell,

3.07. Been Away Too Long (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

3.08. Live to Rise (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

3.09. Lies (Gabin with Chris Cornell & Ace) –

3.10. Misery Chain (with Joy Williams) – Chris Cornell

3.11. Storm (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

3.12. Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart – Chris Cornell

3.13. Only These Words – Chris Cornell

3.14. Our Times In The Universe – Chris Cornell

3.15. ‘Til The Sun Comes Back Around – Chris Cornell

3.16. Stay With Me Baby – Chris Cornell

3.17. The Promise – Chris Cornell

3.18. When Bad Goes Good – Chris Cornell

4.01. Sonic (live at the Paramount) [Soundgarden] – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

4.02. Mind riot (sound at the Paramount) [Soundgarden] – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

4.03. Nothing to say (live in Seattle) [Soundgarden] – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

4.04. Jesus Christ Pose (live in Oakland) [Soundgarden] – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

4.05. Show Me How To Live – Audioslave, Chris Cornell

4.06. Wide Awake (live in Sweden) – Chris Cornell

4.07. All Night Thing (live in Sweden) – Chris Cornell

4.08. Nothing Compares 2 U (live at Sirius XM) – Chris Cornell

4.09. One (live at the Beacon Theater) – Chris Cornell

4.10. Reach Down (live at the Paramount) – Chris Cornell, Temple of the Dog

4.11. Stargazer (live at the Paramount) – Chris Cornell, Temple of the Dog

4.12. Wild World (live at Pantages Theater) [Yusuf / Cat Stevens with Chris Cornell] –

4.13. A Day In The Life – Chris Cornell

4.14. Redemption Song (live at the Beacon Theater) with To