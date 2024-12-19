Οι Stress επιστρέφουν 11 χρόνια μετά την επανέκδοση του “Ήχου της ανασφάλειας” με το νέο τους E.P. “Σκέψου πριν είναι αργά” σε 10″ βινύλιο.

Όλα τα τραγούδια προέρχονται από τις δισκογραφικές ηχογραφήσεις των Stress της δεκαετίας του ’80, σε ένα αφιέρωμα στην συνάντηση του punk με τους Ska και Dub Reggae ήχους, που φλερτάρει με το πνεύμα των 80’ς, φέρνοντάς το στο σήμερα.

Μια επανηχογράφηση τριών κομματιών και το remix άλλων 2 σε μια έκδοση 10” βινυλίου, σε 300 μαύρες και 300 έγχρωμες κόπιες.

Οι Stress στην ηχογράφηση αυτή είναι :

Λούης Κοντούλης : κιθάρα/τρομπέτα/ τραγούδι

Κώστας Δρίβας : μπάσο/ τραγούδι

Γιώργος Μπερδέσης : κιθάρα/ τραγούδι

Κώστας Μπεσλεμής : τύμπανα

Κώστας Θωμαΐδης (De Traces) : πλήκτρα

Κατερίνα Βενέτη : τραγούδι

Το Α3 είναι διασκευή του “Too much pressure” από Selecter, σε ελεύθερη μετάφραση των στίχων από τον Παναγιώτη Σκορδά και την επιμέλεια της Nadi. Shaker στο “Στρατιώτης” από τον Θάνο Αμοργινό, Tampourine στο “Too much pressure” από τον Blend Mishkin.

H ηχογράφηση έγινε στο Studio Downstroke τον Ιούνιο του 2024 από τον Θάνο Αμοργινό.

Mixing και mastering από τον Θάνο Αμοργινό και τον Blend Mishkin. Επιμέλεια Παραγωγής από τον Blend Mishkin.

Φωτογραφία εσωφύλλου : Αναστασία Ζησοπούλου

Φωτογραφία οπισθοφύλλου : Παναγιώτης Σκορδάς

Graphics & artwork : Μανώλης Χαλκιαδάκης

Ηχητικό δείγμα του δίσκου μπορείτε να ακούσετε εδώ :

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=GJPbL2hpRkY

Stress return 11 years after re-issuing “The Sound of Insecurity” with their new E.P. “Think Before It’s Too Late” on 10″ vinyl.

All the songs are taken from Stress’s 80’s recordings, in a tribute to the meeting of punk with Ska and Dub Reggae sounds, which flirts with the spirit of the 80’s, bringing it into the present day.

A re-recording of three tracks and the remix of another 2 on a 10” vinyl edition, in 300 black and 300 color copies.

The Stress in this recording are:

Louis Kontoulis: guitar/trumpet/singing

Kostas Drivas: bass/singing

Giorgos Berdesis: guitar/singing

Kostas Beslemis: drums

Kostas Thomaidis (De Traces): keyboards

Katerina Veneti: song

A3 is a cover of “Too much pressure” by Selecter, in a free translation of the lyrics by Panagiotis Skordas and edited by Nadi. Shaker in “Soldier” by Thanos Amorginos, Tampourine in “Too much pressure” by Blend Mishkin.

The recording was made at Studio Downstroke in June 2024 by Thanos Amorginos.

Mixing and mastering by Thanos Amorginos and Blend Mishkin. Produced by Blend Mishkin.

Cover photo: Anastasia Zisopoulou

Back cover photo: Panagiotis Skordas

Graphics & artwork: Manolis Chalkiadakis

You can check the album’s sound at this audio sample :

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=GJPbL2hpRkY