To παλιομοδίτικο power trio των BEGGARS​, που τα τελευταία χρόνια έχει καταφέρει να ανακινήσει τα μουσικά νερά της χώρα μας,



επιστρέφει στο υπόγειο της Σολωμού!

damage 8 € – starts 21:00

DISCOGRAPHY

2011: «BACK TO BASICS…»: The band’s first full length album featuring the hit single «Dove» that helped the band reach the Greek rock map.

2013: «THE TRUTH»: The band’s second album that was embraced by the public, resulting in a massive Greek and Cypriot tour of more than 90 gigs.

2014: «DESPERATE ROCK ‘N’ ROLL»: The band’s third album continuing the success of «The Truth» resulting in the second Greek-Cypriot tour of more than 70 gigs.

2015: “DEVIL’S HIGHWAY”: 4rth release for BEGGARS was distributed by METAL HAMMER Greece throughout the country, reaching this way platinum status selling over 12.000 copies.

2016: “IT’S ALL ABOUT ROCK ‘N’ ROLL 2010-2015”: By Records On Top for Greece. Compilation album.

The band has shared the stage with acts such as: THIN LIZZY, ERIC BURDON, THE GODFATHERS, Red Fang and has participated in festivals such us: OUT & LOUD Festival 2016 (Geiselwind/Germany), DESERTFEST Athens 2016, ROCKWAVE Festival, Anti-Racist Festival, RESISTANCE Festival.

The band currently is working on the new material for it’s 5th upcoming album which is due to be released on 2018.

It’s all about Rock ‘n Roll!!!

Lazy Man’s Load

Οι Lazy Man’s Load (aka LML) παίζουν swampalyptic rock, και ιδρύθηκαν στην Αθήνα το 2016, από τον Sevas (κιθάρες) και τον Chow (μπάσσο). Το

line-up της μπάντας συμπληρώθηκε από τους Roxx (φωνή, στίχοι), Pani (Drums), και πρόσφατα από τον Johnny Fixx (κιθάρες). Κυκλοφόρησαν το ντεμπούτο single τους με τίτλο “Start Breathing” τον Σεπτέμβρη του 2017 και στο Mini-tour που έκαναν σαν support των Skandal, κέρδισαν αμέσως την καρδιά του κοινού. Οι LML θα παίξουν στο επερχόμενο event Agiannas

Musik-Fest σαν support στους Sober on Tuxedos και τους Big Noise Attack.

Adam

Οι ADAM (ΛΔΛΜ) είναι μια alt rock μπάντα που σχηματίστηκε στο Πέραμα το 2012. Με τη μουσική τους προσπαθούν να ενώσουν όλα τα φάσματα του σκληρού ήχου. Για πρώτη φορά θα παρουσιάσουν υλικό απο την επερχόμενη κυκλοφορία τους “MOON”.