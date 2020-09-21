Οι Λευκή Συμφωνία επιστρέφουν μετά τον νέο τους δίσκο, αυτή την φορά σαν Lefki Syphonia, ροκάροντας στα αγγλικά με το τραγούδι “Black Twilight“.

Η αλήθεια είναι ότι το τραγούδι στέκεται πολύ καλύτερα από τα προηγούμενα ελληνόφωνα του δίσκου και τους ταιριάζει πολύ. Μήπως θα ήταν καλύτερο για τους ίδιους να συνεχίσουν σε αυτά τα μονοπάτια; Εξάλλου η ελληνόφωνη σκηνή δεν έχει να τους δώσει κάτι παραπάνω, πόσο μάλλον αυτά τα χρόνια που είναι σε πολύ καθοδική πορεία.

Ακούστε το:

Οι στίχοι και η μουσική είναι του Θοδωρή Δημητρίου.

Ενορχήστρωση : Λευκή Συμφωνία.

ΛΕΥΚΗ ΣΥΜΦΩΝΙΑ:

Θοδωρής ∆ημητρίου (φωνή)

Κώστας Μιχαλός (κιθάρα)

∆ιογένης Χατζηστεφανίδης (μπάσο)

Βαγγέλης Τσιμπλάκης (ντράμς)

Το τραγούδι ηχογραφήθηκε από τον Έκτορα Τσολάκη στα: hd.factory και Soundflakes Recording Studios

Η μίξη και το μάστερ έγινε από τον Έκτορα Τσολάκη στο hd.factory.



Video by Lukas Stumpf

Κάμερα: Γιάννης Μαργετουσάκης

Γραφιστικά/Cover : Melanie Merges-Dimitriou

ΣΤΙΧΟΙ:

BLACK TWILIGHT

So far away

a deserted land

the skies torn apart

and a heavy rain

will drown the sins

Remembering

visions of the fall

The cities will burn

the vast horizons will call

Our breaths echoing in the dead of night

Our shadows melt together as we run and hide

Forever and never

and out of sight

Our souls crying and

longing for the black twilight

We stand alone

One by one we die

In rooms with no doors

we kill the love

we chase the light

There where the seas of time

rage and disappear

the serpents call the sun

and the angels lay and wait

The endless pain

forever by my side

until the eternal ice

will heal the wounds

and hide the tears from my eyes

Our breaths echoing in the dead of night

our shadows melt together as we run and hide

forever and never

and out of sight

Our souls crying and

longing for the black twilight