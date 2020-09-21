Οι Λευκή Συμφωνία επιστρέφουν μετά τον νέο τους δίσκο, αυτή την φορά σαν Lefki Syphonia, ροκάροντας στα αγγλικά με το τραγούδι “Black Twilight“.
Η αλήθεια είναι ότι το τραγούδι στέκεται πολύ καλύτερα από τα προηγούμενα ελληνόφωνα του δίσκου και τους ταιριάζει πολύ. Μήπως θα ήταν καλύτερο για τους ίδιους να συνεχίσουν σε αυτά τα μονοπάτια; Εξάλλου η ελληνόφωνη σκηνή δεν έχει να τους δώσει κάτι παραπάνω, πόσο μάλλον αυτά τα χρόνια που είναι σε πολύ καθοδική πορεία.
Ακούστε το:
Οι στίχοι και η μουσική είναι του Θοδωρή Δημητρίου.
Ενορχήστρωση : Λευκή Συμφωνία.
ΛΕΥΚΗ ΣΥΜΦΩΝΙΑ:
Θοδωρής ∆ημητρίου (φωνή)
Κώστας Μιχαλός (κιθάρα)
∆ιογένης Χατζηστεφανίδης (μπάσο)
Βαγγέλης Τσιμπλάκης (ντράμς)
Το τραγούδι ηχογραφήθηκε από τον Έκτορα Τσολάκη στα: hd.factory και Soundflakes Recording Studios
Η μίξη και το μάστερ έγινε από τον Έκτορα Τσολάκη στο hd.factory.
Video by Lukas Stumpf
Κάμερα: Γιάννης Μαργετουσάκης
Γραφιστικά/Cover : Melanie Merges-Dimitriou
Το τραγούδι είναι διαθέσιμο στο Βandcamp του γκρουπ: https://lefkisymphonia.bandcamp.com/track/black-twilight-single
και στις ψηφιακές πλατφόρμες :
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/artist/40FjcrqaN8KcC8HZNAKr2p
iTUNES: https://music.apple.com/gr/artist/lefki-symphonia/423359869
GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/music/artistʼid=A2gxqhnt3uvzhitttog65i4krsq
DEEZER: https://www.deezer.com/en/artist/5457753
Σύνδεσμοι:
http://lefkisymphonia.gr
https://www.facebook.com/lefkisymphonia
https://www.facebook.com/groups/799871203496678
https://twitter.com/LefkiSymphonia
https://lefkisymphonia.bandcamp.com
https://www.instagram.com/lefkisymphonia
ΣΤΙΧΟΙ:
BLACK TWILIGHT
So far away
a deserted land
the skies torn apart
and a heavy rain
will drown the sins
Remembering
visions of the fall
The cities will burn
the vast horizons will call
Our breaths echoing in the dead of night
Our shadows melt together as we run and hide
Forever and never
and out of sight
Our souls crying and
longing for the black twilight
We stand alone
One by one we die
In rooms with no doors
we kill the love
we chase the light
There where the seas of time
rage and disappear
the serpents call the sun
and the angels lay and wait
The endless pain
forever by my side
until the eternal ice
will heal the wounds
and hide the tears from my eyes
Our breaths echoing in the dead of night
our shadows melt together as we run and hide
forever and never
and out of sight
Our souls crying and
longing for the black twilight