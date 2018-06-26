Οι Cure εμφανίστηκαν στο φετινό Meltdown festival στο Royal Festival Hall.
Το ιστορικό συγκρότημα έπαιξε δυο νέα τραγούδια, ανάμεσα στα δυο set που παρουσίασαν.
Αυτό που ακούστηκε στο πρώτο μισό ήταν το «It Can Never Be Τhe Same«.
Ακούστε το εδώ:
Αμέσως μετά ξεκίνησαν το δεύτερο set, όπου ανάμεσα παρουσίασαν το «Step Into The Light«.
Απολαύστε το:
Το setlist της εμφάνισης των Cure:
From There to Here
Three Imaginary Boys
At Night
Other Voices
A Strange Day
Bananafishbones
A Night Like This
Like Cockatoos
Pictures of You
High
Jupiter Crash
39
Us or Them
It’s Over
It Can Never Be the Same
From Here to There
Step Into the Light
The Hungry Ghost
alt.end
The Last Day of Summer
Want
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Disintegration
If Only Tonight We Could Sleep
Sinking
Shake Dog Shake
One Hundred Years
Primary
A Forest
Boys Don’t Cry