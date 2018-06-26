Οι Cure εμφανίστηκαν στο φετινό Meltdown festival στο Royal Festival Hall.

Το ιστορικό συγκρότημα έπαιξε δυο νέα τραγούδια, ανάμεσα στα δυο set που παρουσίασαν.

Αυτό που ακούστηκε στο πρώτο μισό ήταν το «It Can Never Be Τhe Same«.

Ακούστε το εδώ:

Αμέσως μετά ξεκίνησαν το δεύτερο set, όπου ανάμεσα παρουσίασαν το ««.

Απολαύστε το:

From There to Here

Three Imaginary Boys

At Night

Other Voices

A Strange Day

Bananafishbones

A Night Like This

Like Cockatoos

Pictures of You

High

Jupiter Crash

39

Us or Them

It’s Over

It Can Never Be the Same

From Here to There

Step Into the Light

The Hungry Ghost

alt.end

The Last Day of Summer

Want

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Disintegration

If Only Tonight We Could Sleep

Sinking

Shake Dog Shake

One Hundred Years

Primary

A Forest

Boys Don’t Cry